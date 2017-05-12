Country Music Icon Martina McBride Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Debut Album
Country music icon, Martina McBride has forged a thriving career marked by numerous milestones including May 12th, 2017 as she celebrates the 25th anniversary of her debut album, The Time Has Come. Fans around the world can join in on the celebration over the Memorial Day weekend with special programming on SiriusXM, CMT, and Spotify.
