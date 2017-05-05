Country legend Loretta Lynn hospitalized after having stroke

Loretta Lynn hospitalized after having stroke Lynn's website says she is responsive and expected to make a full recovery Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2pPD4YP Loretta Lynn performs during the 16th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference at Ascend Amphitheater on September 19, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. Maria Malta, a publicist for Sony Music, confirmed that the 85-year-old singer and songwriter was admitted into a Nashville hospital Thursday night after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

