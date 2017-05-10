Could Kelly Clarkson be a judge on the new a American Idol?a
It was recently announced that "Idol," which ended its 15-season run on Fox in 2016, will return to TV screens on ABC for the 2017/2018 season. The "Because of You" singer launched her career on the show created by British producer Simon Fuller and was the season one winner in 2002.
