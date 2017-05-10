Coming soon: Tyler Hubbard and Bryan Kelley to open FGL House in downtown Nashville
The next time you plan a trip to Music City, you can stop by and vibe like the guys in Florida Georgia Line . Tyler Hubbard and Bryan Kelley have just revealed plans for FGL House, a four-story restaurant and entertainment destination that will be situated on 3rd Avenue South in the SoBro area of downtown Nashville.
