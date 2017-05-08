Coffee jingles and "Losing Sleep": Chris Young counts down to new music on Friday
Chris Young is currently counting down the days until the release of his new single, "Losing Sleep," but he's also finding time to make a few dreams come true along the way. Earlier this year, the "Sober Saturday Night" hitmaker partnered with Folgers to work with up-and-coming musicians as part of a new contest to reinvent the coffee brand's iconic "Best part of wakin' up" jingle.
