Chris Stapleton's "Either Way" Received 1079 First-Day Spins At Country Radio
Aided by the "on the hour" airplay support from iHeartMedia stations and general enthusiasm over his new music, Chris Stapleton's "Either Way" had a strong first day at country radio. According to Mediabase, "Either Way" attained 1,079 country radio spins on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FHWrestling.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|May 2
|Will Phart
|1
|A parade of originals sings a country tune
|Apr 30
|untrue
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Apr 25
|robert
|37
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Apr 24
|Band phart
|2
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 21
|Aradia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC