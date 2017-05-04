Carrie Underwood, Karen Fairchild and Cole Swindell show up to...
L uke Bryan 's celebrity friends turned out to support him this weekend, as he kicked off his Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day Tour with two shows at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. On Friday night, Karen Fairchild surprised the crowd by showing up to sing the pair's #1 duet, "Home Alone Tonight," before seguing into Little Big Town 's smash, "Girl Crush."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07)
|20 hr
|Mariah Davis
|456
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|May 2
|Will Phart
|1
|A parade of originals sings a country tune
|Apr 30
|untrue
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Apr 25
|robert
|37
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Apr 24
|Band phart
|2
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC