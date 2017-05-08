Brett Eldredge gives fans a peek at a...

Brett Eldredge gives fans a peek at album #3

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

We may not know the title or the release date of Brett Eldredge 's follow-up to his sophomore Illinois album, but thanks to his excitement, we do know what it will look like. In the moody photo, a dressed-down Brett leans against the wall while staring into the camera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07) May 7 Mariah Davis 456
News Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ... May 2 Will Phart 1
News A parade of originals sings a country tune Apr 30 untrue 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 27 Deborah Hicks 60
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Apr 25 robert 37
News Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i... Apr 24 Band phart 2
News Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access... Apr 23 Jed 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,699 • Total comments across all topics: 280,897,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC