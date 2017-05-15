Brantley Gilbert joins the country baby boom
Brantley and his wife Amber are expecting their first little one on November 17, and it's something they've wanted from the time they wed in June 2015. Even though they'd been told it would be practically impossible for them to have a baby without in vitro fertilization, the two were still hesitant to start the process.
