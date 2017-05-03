Birthday quiz: Saddle up! Wear your hat and boots to today's party.
He's known for songs such as "Forever and Ever, Amen," "Deeper Than the Holler" and "Three Wooden Crosses," and has appeared in movies such as "The Rainmaker," "Black Dog" and "Texas Rangers." 1959: Country music singer-songwriter and actor Randy Travis is born Randy Bruce Traywick in Marshville, North Carolina.
