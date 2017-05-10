Billy Ray Cyrus: Miley Cyrus is happier without drugs

The 24-year-old singer admitted in a recent interview that she had been "completely clean" from the drug for three weeks at the time the interview was conducted, and her country superstar father has now said he sees a "joy in her spirit" that wasn't there before she quit smoking. He said: "As a dad, I see Miley really just functioning on, like, a figure and a joy for life.

