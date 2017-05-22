Billboard Music Awards 2017: What you missed
Billboard Music Awards: Cher returns, Drake and Celine Dion win the night The Billboard Music Awards 2017 went down live from Las Vegas Sunday night. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: https://usat.ly/2qKhfKU Drake surpassed Adele's record at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, picking up 13. Nicki Minaj, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Cher, Bruno Mars perform.
