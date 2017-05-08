a oeBig Country Music Fana Chris Prat...

a oeBig Country Music Fana Chris Pratt Smells Like Tim McGraw

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: 102.9 The New W4 Country

You never know what's going to come out of the mouth of actor Chris Pratt-but we do know what he smells like thanks to an amusing anecdote he shared with Seth Meyers. Chris, who has recently been making the late-night television rounds to promote his Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on May 3 and told the host about his first encounter with Tim McGraw-a meeting that took place at the Academy Awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07) Sun Mariah Davis 456
News Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ... May 2 Will Phart 1
News A parade of originals sings a country tune Apr 30 untrue 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 27 Deborah Hicks 60
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Apr 25 robert 37
News Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i... Apr 24 Band phart 2
News Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access... Apr 23 Jed 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,991 • Total comments across all topics: 280,874,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC