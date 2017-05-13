13:03 General Prosecutor's Office studying President Atambayev's...
The General Prosecutor's Office of Kyrgyzstan is styding the suggestion made by President Almazbek Atambayev to dismiss a claim against the Azattyk Media. President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev on May 12 suggested the Prosecutor General's Office to consider recalling the claims against the Azattyk news agency.
