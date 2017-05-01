1 arrested at a March for Americaa in LA as counter-protesters crash pro-Trump rally
A rally in downtown Los Angeles Monday in response to the city's massive May Day march descended into a chaotic back-and-forth between Trump supporters and a group of counter-protesters wearing masks and handkerchiefs over their faces. At least one counter-protester was arrested and was taken away in a police cruiser.
