Zac Brown Band sets the "Family Table" this Friday
The track is the latest taste of Zac Brown Band 's new album, Welcome Home , which won't be available until May 12. If you pre-order the new effort, however, you'll be able to download the cut "Real Thing," as well as the lead single, "My Old Man," which is just steps away from top-20 status. Come Friday, "Family Table" joins that list.
