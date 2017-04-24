Why Brett Young owes the wedding song of 2017 to Trent Tomlinson's mom
This week, Brett Young lands the second top-10 of his career with "In Case You Didn't Know." And in case you didn't know, the inspiration for the popular wedding song originally came from co-writer Trent Tomlinson 's mother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|22 hr
|Band phart
|2
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Sun
|Jed
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 21
|Aradia
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|2
|Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|1
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|freakanatcha
|20
|Kelly Clarkson laughs about hitting the wrong note
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC