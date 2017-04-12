Whoa s New: Bailey Bryan

Age: 19 Hometown: Sequim, Wash. Lives: Nashville Single: "Own It" EP: So Far Twitter: @baileymyown Website: baileybryan.com Influences: Dixie Chicks, Taylor Swift, Macklemore, Chance The Rapper, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pearl Jam, Nirvana Bailey Bryan was destined to be a songwriter.

