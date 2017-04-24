Whatever happened to Canadian country-pop superstar Shania Twain?

It's been 15 long years since Canadian country-pop superstar Shania Twain has released an album - and she's been through a hell of a lot in that time. The 51-year-old singer, whose 1997 album Come On Over remains one of the best-selling records ever, has just announced her long-awaited return to music - a new single, Life's About To Get Good, will premiere in June, with an album to follow later in the year.

