War Porn Arouses Geraldo And The Fox Friends A Bit Too Much
The titillation in the air was palpable as Toby Keith formed the soundtrack to the U.S. Defense Department's footage of the detonation of the M.O.A.B. Geraldo Rivera joined the couch clowns on "Fox and Friends" as they reveled in their arousal at the war porn footage. Brian Kilmeade starts the segment of Trump's favorite show with a few gaffes, as per usual.
