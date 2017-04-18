Video: Country star totally shocked! ...

Video: Country star totally shocked! Gets the surprise of his life on Stage

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Right Wing News

Being an entertainer of any sort is not easy. Being a famous country star with a wife, two little boys and another baby on the way is even more challenging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access... 13 hr unGod 3
News Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ... Apr 21 Aradia 2
News Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin... Apr 16 Kelly Clarkson Fan 2
News Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she... Apr 16 Kelly Clarkson Fan 1
News Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08) Apr 15 freakanatcha 20
News Kelly Clarkson laughs about hitting the wrong note Apr 13 Wendy Rats 2
News Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio... Apr 10 tomin cali 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,646 • Total comments across all topics: 280,519,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC