Tyler Perry keeps Tim McGraw and Fait...

Tyler Perry keeps Tim McGraw and Faith Hill laughing

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas

It all started last weekend when the writer, director, producer and actor checked out the Soul2Soul tour stop in his hometown of Atlanta. The man who created the Madea blockbusters followed up with a tweet saying how much he loved the show, and how he's planning to come again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) 1 hr Deborah Hicks 60
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Tue robert 37
News Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i... Mon Band phart 2
News Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access... Apr 23 Jed 1
News Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ... Apr 21 Aradia 2
News Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin... Apr 16 Kelly Clarkson Fan 2
News Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she... Apr 16 Kelly Clarkson Fan 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,296 • Total comments across all topics: 280,597,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC