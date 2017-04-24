Tyler Farr changes his tune with "I Should Go to Church Sometime"

On the heels of his three #1's -- "A Guy Walks into a Bar," "Redneck Crazy," and "Whiskey in my Water" -- Tyler Farr is singing a decidedly different tune with his new single, "I Should Go to Church Sometime." "I'm not exactly known for walking the straight and narrow," he admits, "but I have a strong conscience and I was taught right from wrong."

