Tyler Farr changes his tune with "I Should Go to Church Sometime"
On the heels of his three #1's -- "A Guy Walks into a Bar," "Redneck Crazy," and "Whiskey in my Water" -- Tyler Farr is singing a decidedly different tune with his new single, "I Should Go to Church Sometime." "I'm not exactly known for walking the straight and narrow," he admits, "but I have a strong conscience and I was taught right from wrong."
