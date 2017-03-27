Two birthday cards that made me ...
My birthday was last week, which is always a very reflective time for me. It's true what they say, that days can feel like weeks but the weeks feel like days and pretty soon another year has flown by and I'm 32 and have four boys and a giant hairy dog and husband .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Great Bend Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07)
|Mar 28
|Truth Hurts Hard
|130
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|Mar 22
|jbuclker90
|1
|The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan
|Mar 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Mar 17
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Mar 16
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC