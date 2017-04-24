Too many awards, too little time: Carrie Underwood catches up with BMI in Sin City
C arrie Underwood stopped by this week's National Association of Broadcasters gathering in Las Vegas to pick up the BMI Board of Directors Award. The performing rights organization also played catch-up with the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, giving Carrie her three latest BMI songwriting awards.
