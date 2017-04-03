Tom Hiddleston considered 'too smug' to play James Bond

The 36-year-old actor was rumoured to be in the frame to replace his fellow Englishman as 007 - but producer Barbara Broccoli has discounted Tom from the equation, as she doesn't like his attitude and feels he isn't the right fit for the coveted role. A source explained: "Barbara Broccoli doesn't like Tom Hiddleston, he's a bit too smug and not tough enough to play James Bond."

