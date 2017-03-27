The Vamps still in contact with Taylor Swift
The boyband - which comprises of Brad Simpson, James McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans - first rubbed shoulders with the Nashville beauty when they supported her on the UK leg of her 2014 'Red' Tour and they are still in contact with the 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' singer today. Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Tristan said: "Yeah we keep in contact with Taylor Swift, [We last heard from her] 24-hours ago."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07)
|Mar 28
|Truth Hurts Hard
|130
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|Mar 22
|jbuclker90
|1
|The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan
|Mar 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Mar 17
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Mar 16
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC