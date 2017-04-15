The #1 Song on CISN Country's American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks
The #1 song on CISN Country's American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks is Road Less Traveled from Lauren Alaina. In 2011 Lauren was runner to Scotty McCreery on American Idol.
