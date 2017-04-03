Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" come true: her home's officially designated a landmark
On Tuesday, the Beverly Hills City Council approved the singer's request to designate her mansion, which she purchased in 2015, as a historical city landmark. The 11,000 square foot home is known as the Samuel Goldwyn Estate, because it was owed by famed Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn , the co-founder of the studio which eventually became MGM.
