"T-Shirt": It's more than just a #1 song to Thomas Rhett
If you consider yourself a member of Thomas Rhett 's Home Team, you'll want to make sure you've got the right outfit, and TR himself is here to help you out with that. The singer has designed a new Home Team t-shirt in partnership with Project 615, a Nashville-based company that specializes in philanthropic apparel.
