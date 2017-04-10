Summer of Love coming to MPAC
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the music, memories and spirit of the Woodstock Generation, the music that changed the world, at Glen Burtnik's Summer of Love, coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29-$59. Glen Burtnik, alumnus of Styx and the original Beatlemania , touring bassist/vocalist with the current version of ELO, major label recording artist and hit songwriter brings you the Summer of Love Concert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advertiser News (South).
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|freakanatcha
|20
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|1
|Kelly Clarkson laughs about hitting the wrong note
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|1
|Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio...
|Apr 10
|tomin cali
|1
|Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air...
|Apr 9
|TributePhart
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 9
|JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ...
|59
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC