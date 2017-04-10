Summer of Love coming to MPAC

Summer of Love coming to MPAC

The Advertiser News (South)

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the music, memories and spirit of the Woodstock Generation, the music that changed the world, at Glen Burtnik's Summer of Love, coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29-$59. Glen Burtnik, alumnus of Styx and the original Beatlemania , touring bassist/vocalist with the current version of ELO, major label recording artist and hit songwriter brings you the Summer of Love Concert.

