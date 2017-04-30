Stagecoach 2017: Brett Eldredge thrives in the country festival culture
Brett Eldredge performs at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival on Saturday, April 29, 2017. In 2012, Brett Eldredge was the second act to grace the Mane Stage at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A parade of originals sings a country tune
|Sun
|untrue
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Apr 25
|robert
|37
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Apr 24
|Band phart
|2
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 21
|Aradia
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|Apr 16
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC