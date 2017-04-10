"She's with Me": High Valley's Curtis Rempel welcomes baby girl
This weekend, Curtis Rempel and his wife Myranda welcomed their second little one. Millie June was born on Friday, and joins her big brother, 3-year-old Ben .
