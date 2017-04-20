Shelton seeks dismissal of defamation...

Shelton seeks dismissal of defamation case against In Touch

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

This June 7, 2016 file photo shows Blake Shelton performing at the 12th Annual Stars for Second Harvest Benefit at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Lawyers for Shelton and In Touch magazine asked a federal judge in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 13, 2017, to dismiss the country star's defamation lawsuit against the tabloid over a 2015 cover story that declared he was headed to rehab.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin... 10 hr Wendy Rats 1
News Kelly Clarkson laughs about hitting the wrong note 10 hr Wendy Rats 2
News Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ... 10 hr Wendy Rats 1
News Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio... Apr 10 tomin cali 1
News Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air... Apr 9 TributePhart 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 9 JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ... 59
News Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students Apr 7 Zandra 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,418 • Total comments across all topics: 280,275,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC