Shelton seeks dismissal of defamation case against In Touch
This June 7, 2016 file photo shows Blake Shelton performing at the 12th Annual Stars for Second Harvest Benefit at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Lawyers for Shelton and In Touch magazine asked a federal judge in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 13, 2017, to dismiss the country star's defamation lawsuit against the tabloid over a 2015 cover story that declared he was headed to rehab.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|10 hr
|Wendy Rats
|1
|Kelly Clarkson laughs about hitting the wrong note
|10 hr
|Wendy Rats
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|10 hr
|Wendy Rats
|1
|Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio...
|Apr 10
|tomin cali
|1
|Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air...
|Apr 9
|TributePhart
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 9
|JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ...
|59
|Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students
|Apr 7
|Zandra
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC