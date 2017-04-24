Sara Evans launches record label
The You'll Always Be My Baby singer has christened the new venture Born to Fly Records, after her 2000 hit song, and will release her eighth studio album through the company this summer , according to Billboard.com. "I'm extremely excited to be launching this venture and I love that the label is Born To Fly," she says.
