Sam Hunt's Country Hit 'Body Like a B...

Sam Hunt's Country Hit 'Body Like a Back Road' Speeds to Pop Radio

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Sam Hunt performs onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas. Pop radio has thrown a welcome curve into the promotional plans for Sam Hunt 's "Body Like a Back Road."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students 3 hr Zandra 1
News Chris Stapleton Reveals New Album Track List, P... 9 hr Kelly 1
News Kentucky Coal Mining Museum switches to solar p... Thu Solarman 1
News Which act has drawn the biggest all-time concer... Apr 5 brtty johnson 1
News 5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07) Mar 28 Truth Hurts Hard 130
News Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G... Mar 22 jbuclker90 1
News The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan Mar 22 brtty johnson 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,635 • Total comments across all topics: 280,132,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC