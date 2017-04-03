Sam Hunt surprises his fiancee while singing 'Body Like a Backroad' at ACMs
Hunt hopped off the Academy of Country Music Awards stage and made his way to his empty seat next to Hannah Lee Fowler. Sam Hunt surprises his fiancA©e while singing 'Body Like a Backroad' at ACMs Hunt hopped off the Academy of Country Music Awards stage and made his way to his empty seat next to Hannah Lee Fowler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07)
|Mar 28
|Truth Hurts Hard
|130
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|Mar 22
|jbuclker90
|1
|The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan
|Mar 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Mar 17
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Mar 16
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC