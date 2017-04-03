Rosanne Cash coming to Lowell Summer ...

Rosanne Cash coming to Lowell Summer Music Series; Ricky Skaggs in Beverly on Friday

We have a lot to cover this week and space is always at a premium, so let's start with this week's Lowell Summer Music Series announcement that Rosanne Cash will perform at Boarding House Park on Friday, Sept. 1, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39 in advance, $139 for premium seating, and go on sale on Thursday, April 6 at 9 a.m. Cash is, of course, the daughter of iconic country singer Johnny Cash, but she has built an extraordinary career on her own merit.



