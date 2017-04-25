Rhett Akins can "Die a Happy Man" now that he's seen Thomas Rhett as "Star of the Show"

Tonight at Music City's Ascend Amphitheater, Thomas Rhett plays the first of two sold-out shows in his hometown on his Home Team Tour. While TR has expressed his surprise at being able to headline at this stage in his career, there's one person who's even more flabbergasted by it all: his dad, hit songwriter and 90's artist Rhett Akins .

