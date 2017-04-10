Report: Sam Hunt rumored to be tying the knot this weekend
The "Body Like a Backroad" hitmaker is rumored to be tying the knot with his longtime love, Hannah Lee Fowler , Saturday in a small ceremony in his hometown of Cedartown, Georgia. Hannah was both the inspiration for Sam's breakthrough Montevallo album, and the woman he serenaded with his hit single at the ACM Awards earlier this month.
