Report: Sam Hunt rumored to be tying ...

Report: Sam Hunt rumored to be tying the knot this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KZKX-FM Lincoln

The "Body Like a Backroad" hitmaker is rumored to be tying the knot with his longtime love, Hannah Lee Fowler , Saturday in a small ceremony in his hometown of Cedartown, Georgia. Hannah was both the inspiration for Sam's breakthrough Montevallo album, and the woman he serenaded with his hit single at the ACM Awards earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin... Thu Wendy Rats 1
News Kelly Clarkson laughs about hitting the wrong note Thu Wendy Rats 2
News Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ... Thu Wendy Rats 1
News Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio... Apr 10 tomin cali 1
News Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air... Apr 9 TributePhart 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 9 JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ... 59
News Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students Apr 7 Zandra 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,746 • Total comments across all topics: 280,315,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC