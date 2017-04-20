PUWU prompts government to dialogue on Compact II
The Public Utility Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress is calling on government as a matter of urgency, to expedite the proposed dialogue with key stakeholders on privatisation of ECG as promised by President Nana Akufo-Addo. The PUWU believes such engagement will sufficiently arm government to take a positive decision regarding the proposed concession arrangement of the Electricity Company of Ghana as part of the programme under the US Millennium Challenge compact II, under which the country is to receive a grant of US$498.2 million to revamp the ailing energy sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin...
|Sun
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|2
|Mums rush to Kelly Clarkson's defence after she...
|Sun
|Kelly Clarkson Fan
|1
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Sat
|freakanatcha
|20
|Kelly Clarkson laughs about hitting the wrong note
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 13
|Wendy Rats
|1
|Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio...
|Apr 10
|tomin cali
|1
|Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air...
|Apr 9
|TributePhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC