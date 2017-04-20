PUWU prompts government to dialogue o...

PUWU prompts government to dialogue on Compact II

8 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Public Utility Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress is calling on government as a matter of urgency, to expedite the proposed dialogue with key stakeholders on privatisation of ECG as promised by President Nana Akufo-Addo. The PUWU believes such engagement will sufficiently arm government to take a positive decision regarding the proposed concession arrangement of the Electricity Company of Ghana as part of the programme under the US Millennium Challenge compact II, under which the country is to receive a grant of US$498.2 million to revamp the ailing energy sector.

