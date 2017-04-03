Pentatonix take on Queen with "Bohemi...

Pentatonix take on Queen with "Bohemian Rhapsody" cover

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WJXB-FM Knoxville

It had to happen: Pentatonix has finally recorded their version of that most classic of classic rock songs -- Queen 's "Bohemian Rhapsody." The song begins with an entire a cappella section, which of course is perfect for the Grammy-winning group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXB-FM Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congressional bill seeks to prohibit immigratio... 4 hr tomin cali 1
News Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air... Sun TributePhart 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Sun JOEBOBINONBILLYSJ... 59
News Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students Fri Zandra 1
News Kentucky Coal Mining Museum switches to solar p... Apr 6 Solarman 1
News Which act has drawn the biggest all-time concer... Apr 5 brtty johnson 1
News 5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07) Mar 28 Truth Hurts Hard 130
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,460 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC