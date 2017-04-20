Patsy Cline Museum, Madame Tussauds open in Nashville
Two new attractions opening this month in Nashville will give fans a chance to get closer to some of their favourite country music icons. The legendary vocalist Patsy Cline gets an overdue honour with a new museum blocks from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
