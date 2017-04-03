Pastor: 'We will not forget Rhubarb'
Rhubarb Jones' daughter, Presley Francis Jones, speaks to the media with her mother, Donna Jones, before Thursday's funeral service at Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen. Rhubarb Jones' daughter, Presley Francis Jones, speaks to the media with her mother, Donna Jones, before Thursday's funeral service at Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen.
