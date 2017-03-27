Oops, I did it again: Chris Lane crawls on all fours at Britney Spears show
Quite a few Nashville folks checked out Britney Spears Vegas show while they were in Sin City for this weekend's Academy of Country Music Awards, including Chris Lane , who definitely had a concert experience he won't soon forget! The pop icon called the "Fix" hitmaker onstage during her set at The Axis at Planet Hollywood, and from there, things only got more interesting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 New Yorkers detained in Disney World brawl (May '07)
|Mar 28
|Truth Hurts Hard
|130
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|Mar 22
|jbuclker90
|1
|The Texas Bracket: George Strait voted Most Texan
|Mar 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Many community college students lack reliable f...
|Mar 17
|Reliable Phart
|1
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Mar 16
|Anonymous
|9
|RodeoHouston legend proves he still knows how t...
|Mar 14
|Great pharts
|1
|Lee Brice To Join Hank Williams Jr. At The 2017...
|Mar 13
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC