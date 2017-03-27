Oops, I did it again: Chris Lane craw...

Oops, I did it again: Chris Lane crawls on all fours at Britney Spears show

Quite a few Nashville folks checked out Britney Spears Vegas show while they were in Sin City for this weekend's Academy of Country Music Awards, including Chris Lane , who definitely had a concert experience he won't soon forget! The pop icon called the "Fix" hitmaker onstage during her set at The Axis at Planet Hollywood, and from there, things only got more interesting.

