'Oh, Canada' or 'Dearly Departed': Country rockers putting on big show at the Needle
Ten months after first announcing that Cody Canada and the Departed would be performing at The Rusty Needle Sports Bar and Lounge - and later having to cancel due to scheduling conflicts - the local venue is ready to host the red-hot red dirt country band this Thursday.
