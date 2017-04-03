Nicole Kidman cried when she heard Th...

Nicole Kidman cried when she heard The Fighter

15 hrs ago Read more: Watauga Democrat

The 49-year-old actress served as the inspiration for husband Keith Urban's song, which also features Carrie Underwood, and Nicole had admitted she was deeply moved when she listened to the tune for the first time. Speaking on the red carpet at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday , Nicole said: "I remember when he first played it for me, and I started to cry ... he writes these things - they come out of I don't know - and they're like beautiful gifts."

