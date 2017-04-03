Newcomer Luke Combs set to storm the top ten with "Hurricane"
Newcomer Luke Combs heads into the week about to mark a career milestone: his debut single, "Hurricane," is on the verge of cracking the top ten. "I'm just hoping it keeps going," the North Carolina native says.
