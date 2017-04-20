MTN, Police Fight Mobile Money Fraud

MTN Ghana, in collaboration with Ghana Police Service and e-Crime Bureau, has held a day's workshop for 40 police personnel of the Criminal Investigations Department in the southern sector on Mobile Money Fraud. The workshop, which took place at the Police General Headquarters Conference Room in Accra last week, was attended by senior police officers, including COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, Director General, Research and Planning, ACP Maame Tiwaa Addo Dankwa, Deputy Director General CID.

