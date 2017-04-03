Move over, Little Big Town! Here come Little Big Kids
Looks like Little Big Town 's musical legacy will continue well into the next generation. In their new Billboard cover story, the "Better Man" hitmakers reveal that their three oldest offspring have formed their own band, called Little Big Kids .
